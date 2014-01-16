Jan 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

FTI CONSULTING INC

The business advisory firm said it appointed Marvin Rust as senior managing director and head of the European tax services practice within the firm's corporate finance/restructuring segment. Prior to this, Rust was a leading partner for Deloitte's tax services to the travel, tourism and leisure sector.

CHURCH OF ENGLAND

Hector Sants, Britain's former top financial industry regulator who resigned from Barclays due to stress, will lead a new financial taskforce set up by the Church of England as part of its campaign against controversial payday lenders.

BANK OF ISRAEL

The Israeli central bank's Governor Karnit Flug nominated Nadine Baudot-Trajtenberg for the post of deputy governor, subject to government approval, the Bank of Israel said.

QATAR HOLDING

A key mergers and acquisitions executive instrumental in some of the fund's most high-profile deals in recent years has left the firm for a government-related role, banking and industry sources said. Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, a Qatari national and a director at the fund's mergers and acquisitions team, left late last year, the sources said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

EXPERIAN PLC

The British credit information provider said Chief Executive Don Robert would replace John Peace as chairman and Finance Director Brian Cassin would replace Robert as chief executive.

ALDERMORE BANK PLC

The retail bank said it appointed Gareth Claxton as head of commercial lending. Prior to this, Claxton was a regional director at Santander Corporate & Commercial Banking.