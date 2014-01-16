Jan 16 The following financial services industry
FTI CONSULTING INC
The business advisory firm said it appointed Marvin Rust as
senior managing director and head of the European tax services
practice within the firm's corporate finance/restructuring
segment. Prior to this, Rust was a leading partner for
Deloitte's tax services to the travel, tourism and leisure
sector.
CHURCH OF ENGLAND
Hector Sants, Britain's former top financial industry
regulator who resigned from Barclays due to stress,
will lead a new financial taskforce set up by the Church of
England as part of its campaign against controversial payday
lenders.
BANK OF ISRAEL
The Israeli central bank's Governor Karnit Flug nominated
Nadine Baudot-Trajtenberg for the post of deputy governor,
subject to government approval, the Bank of Israel said.
QATAR HOLDING
A key mergers and acquisitions executive instrumental in
some of the fund's most high-profile deals in recent years has
left the firm for a government-related role, banking and
industry sources said. Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, a Qatari national
and a director at the fund's mergers and acquisitions team, left
late last year, the sources said, speaking on the condition of
anonymity.
EXPERIAN PLC
The British credit information provider said Chief Executive
Don Robert would replace John Peace as chairman and Finance
Director Brian Cassin would replace Robert as chief executive.
ALDERMORE BANK PLC
The retail bank said it appointed Gareth Claxton as head of
commercial lending. Prior to this, Claxton was a regional
director at Santander Corporate & Commercial Banking.