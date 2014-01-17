Jan 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MORGAN STANLEY

The financial services company promoted 153 employees to the title of managing director on Thursday, an increase from the 144 that were elevated to the position last year, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a company spokesman.

The new class of managing directors includes 41 women, or 27 percent of the total - the highest in the firm's history, Morgan Stanley spokesman Wesley McDade Morgan told the Journal.

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC

The stock exchange said it has appointed former Facebook Inc executive Joanna Shields and start-up investor Sherry Coutu to its board to help encourage tech companies to list in the British capital.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The Italian bank chose banking veteran Giuseppe Castagna as its new chief executive on Friday, filling a two-month power vacuum that has delayed a much-needed capital increase.

COUTTS

The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group said it had appointed Eng Ming Hoe and Alex Ng to its products and services team in Asia.

Ming Hoe, who was appointed executive director and head of treasury for Singapore was most recently head of asset liability management at Standard Chartered Bank. Ng joined as executive director and head of foreign exchange (FX). Prior to this Ng was director of FX advisory at Julius Baer.

The division also appointed Debbie Sebire as non-executive director and Naomi Rive as chief trust officer of Coutts Trustees (Jersey), effective March 1 and April 1, respectively.

Sebire joins from Jersey Financial Services Commission and Naomi joins from law firm Appleby. Both will be based in Jersey.

BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO

The investment management firm said it would appoint Tom Coutts, Stuart Dunbar and David Henderson as partners on May 1. Coutts heads the European equity team and is a member of the EAFE alpha portfolio construction group, while Dunbar and Henderson are directors in the client department.

Two partners, Mick Brewis and Michael MacPhee, will be retiring on April 30. Brewis is head of the North American equity team, and MacPhee is a portfolio manager on the global opportunities team and the manager of the Mid Wynd International Investment Trust.

BCS PRIME BROKERAGE LTD

The UK regulated arm of BCS Financial Group has appointed John Barker as executive chairman of BCS Financial Group in London. Barker was formerly the managing director and head of international at Liquidnet Europe Ltd.