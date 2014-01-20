Jan 20 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
Veteran dealmaker Klaus Diederichs is to retire after 34
years with the company, the bank said in an internal memo seen
by Reuters. Diederichs has held numerous leadership roles in his
time with the company, most recently as chairman of investment
banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
AVIVA PLC
The investment and insurance products company appointed Ian
Foy as managing director of personal motor, home and specialist
lines in its UK and Ireland general insurance business.
Most recently Foy was group chief executive of Insurance
Australia Group's UK operations.
STANDARD CHARTERED BANK
The bank said Daren Hill has joined its financial markets
business as head of FX intermediation services in the execution,
clearing, liquidity and portfolio services (ECLiPSe) team.
Hill has previously worked at Citigroup where he was
most recently COO and global head of client services of FX Prime
Brokerage at Citigroup Global Markets Ltd.
ITHMAAR BANK BSC
The retail bank said on Sunday that it appointed Ahmed Abdul
Rahim as chief executive. Rahim has been the acting CEO since
September.
SHUAA CAPITAL PSC
The financial services company said on Sunday that it
appointed Soha Nashaat as strategic adviser to the executive
chairman of Shuaa Capital. Nashaat joins from Barclays Bank
where she was most recently senior adviser and member of the
board of Barclays Bank (Suisse).
TPG CAPITAL LP
The private equity firm has hired Ganen Sarvananthan, head
of investments at Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional
Berhad, as a partner and managing director in its
Asia business. He will head Southeast Asia for TPG, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Khazanah also said Dominic Silva, executive director of
investments, will assume the role of head of investments from
Feb. 1.
PEEL HUNT LLP
The broking and advisory house said it appointed Will Regis
to its all-cap sales team. Regis has earlier worked as director
of cash equity sales at Credit Suisse, vice president at BZW
Investment Trust Sales and for investment trust sales at
Cazenove & Co.
BROWN SHIPLEY
The private bank said it appointed Hugh Titcomb as head of
private banking. Titcomb has earlier worked as vice chairman and
group CEO at Sanlam Private Investments UK, group CEO of
Ansbacher Banking Group and held managing director positions at
Bank of New York and Flemings/JP Morgan.