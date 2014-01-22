Jan 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

PIMCO

Mohamed El-Erian, heir-apparent to Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO)co-founder Bill Gross, will step down as chief executive and co-chief investment officer at the asset management unit but will stay on the international executive committee of Allianz SE, the German insurer which owns PIMCO. Douglas Hodge, chief operating officer, will step into the chief executive role when El-Erian leaves the firm in mid-March, Pimco said in a statement.

ENEVA SA

The Brazilian energy producer has named former Goldman Sachs Group Inc dealmaker Fabio Bicudo as chief executive officer, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.

LOMBARD ODIER

Hugo Baenziger, former risk chief of Deutsche Bank , is to join Lombard Odier as a managing partner, tasked with helping the family-owned Geneva-based private bank expand outside Switzerland.

FIDELITY INVESTMENTS ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager's head Ron O'Hanley will leave the company at the end of February, executives said on Wednesday, after a cautious stint running a key unit of the family-controlled business since 2010.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The U.S. brokerage operation of Royal Bank of Canada said it had hired financial adviser Kelly Kerr from UBS .

MORGAN STANLEY WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The asset manager said that it hired three financial adviser. J Patrick Kearns joined from Fulcrum Securities, while Michael Cott and Donald Nejedly joined from RBC Dain Rauscher.

KINNEVIK

Mia Brunell Livfors is stepping down as chief executive of the Swedish investment firm to seek a new challenge after eight years helping to transform the company into a leading investor in technology and e-commerce.

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG

The insurance group said it has appointed Saad Mered to the position of chief claims officer for its general insurance business. Mered, who joined Zurich in 2008 from AIG, will replace Thomas Sepp, who has left the company to pursue other opportunities.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth manager of U.S. Bancorp said on Tuesday that Hank Zewald has been named wealth management consultant for the private client reserve of U.S. Bank in Portland. Zewald was previously the owner of consulting firm Quantum Financial Partners.

John Paul Sweeney has also joined the private client reserve of U.S. Bank in Chicago as a senior trust officer. Prior to this, Sweeney was a managing director and senior trust officer with the Private Bank and Trust Company.

LEGAL & GENERAL CAPITAL

Legal & General Group Plc said Martin Brookes has joined as director of investment strategy.

Brookes was most recently director of portfolio management in the Prudential Plc (UK) portfolio management group.

GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC

The equity firm said that Jan-Michiel Hessels, former chairman of NYSE Euronext, has joined the company as a special advisor in Europe.

Hessels currently serves on the board of directors at IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc and on the supervisory board at Royal Boskalis Westminster.