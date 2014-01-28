Jan 28 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday.
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
KPMG LLP
The audit, tax and advisory firm said it has appointed Mike
Walters as head of its financial risk management group. Walters
joins from Barclays where he was global head of
compliance.
NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI
The bank has appointed a senior executive from Australia &
New Zealand Banking Group as its group chief financial
officer, two sources familiar with the matter said.
MAERSK BROKER
The head of the ship brokerage, Jorn Steen Nielsen, will
leave within weeks and will be replaced by the head of the
firm's Asian unit, Anders Hald, the Danish company told Reuters.
BAIRD PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The company said on Monday that Director Jarrett Kovics has
been promoted to regional director. Kovics joined the firm in
2010 as branch manager of Baird's Dallas wealth management
office. He has earlier worked at Morgan Stanley and Citi
Smith Barney.
CANTOR FITZGERALD EUROPE (CFE)
The international investment bank said it has appointed Tim
Medak and Jamie Cumming to its corporate finance team.
Medak, appointed as deputy head of corporate finance and
head of CFE's consumer group, joins from Ernst and Young.
Cumming has been appointed as a consultant to CFE and was
formerly chief executive of Brewin Dolphin's securities
business.
THE TCW GROUP
The asset management firm said on Monday that David Dobies
had joined as a managing director in the TCW Direct Lending
Group.
Prior to this, Dobies was a founding partner, member of the
management committee and co-head of middle-market leveraged
finance at NewStar Financial Inc.
NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager said it has hired Takuya Koyama, Hideyuki
Omokawa and Motonobu Hasegawa in its product and sales
functions.
Koyama has been appointed global head of sales and has
earlier held senior positions in international sales at Nomura
Securities, Merrill Lynch Investment Managers and Citicorp
Securities Japan. Omokawa has been named head of strategic
product innovation and he was previously president of FGI
Capital Partners. Hasegawa, hired as global head of request for
proposal (RFP), was earlier leading the RFP team at UBS Global
Asset Management Japan. Nikko also said Yu-Ming Wang, who
oversees its investment teams outside of Japan, has been named
global head of investment.