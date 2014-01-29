Jan 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MORGAN STANLEY

The financial services company said on Tuesday that it had named Erskine Bowles, a prominent democrat and investor, as independent lead director of its board of directors, replacing C Robert Kidder. Bowles is co-chair of the national commission on fiscal responsibility and reform, which was created by President Barack Obama in 2010.

PIMCO

The bond giant said Mark Kiesel, Virginie Maisonneuve, Scott Mather and Mihir Worah, currently managing directors at the firm, have been appointed deputy chief investment officers. It also said managing directors Charles Lahr and Marc Seidner will leave, while Sudi Mariappa will re-join as a managing director and generalist portfolio manager.

SBERBANK CIB

The corporate and investment banking business said it had appointed Sergio Soler to the position of senior trader, precious metals trading, commodities unit, global markets department, managing director. Also Franck-Eric Fischer will join the global markets team as senior oil trader, commodities unit, managing director.

Prior to this, Soler spent three years at the Swiss bank Julius Bar. Fischer joins from Whitewater Advisers (Geneva), an energy trading and risk management consultancy firm he co-founded in Sept. 2012.

BROOKS MACDONALD INTERNATIONAL

The investment manager said that Jeremy Stubbs has joined as senior investment adviser in its Guernsey office. Stubbs was most recently at Canaccord as a stockbroker advising clients on investment decisions.