Jan 30 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
INVESTEC
The South African lender and asset manager has appointed
veteran banker Ben Smith to run its Australian investment
banking arm, the latest attempt to turn around the loss-making
business. Smith will succeed Christian Nicks, who resigned from
his position as head of the unit after four years, the bank said
on Wednesday.
WALTER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP
The asset management and mortgage servicing company said it
appointed Gary Tillett as chief financial officer. Tillett joins
from PricewaterhouseCoopers.
CETIP SA MERCADOS ORGANIZADOS
Brazil's largest securities clearinghouse said Chief
Financial Officer Francisco Carlos Gomes has tendered his
resignation amid a broad management shuffle announced late on
Wednesday.
SEGANTII CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The Asian hedge fund has been hit by five resignations in
the last few weeks, after the firm saw its first annual loss,
people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT (RBC GAM)
The asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada
said it appointed Theresa Goldberg as head of national
accounts for RBC GAM in the United States. Prior to this,
Goldberg was a resident in the Eli Broad Foundation's urban
education program.
The firm also said Taham Mahimwalla and Ashley Hyotte had
recently joined as institutional portfolio managers, while Chris
Powers, Aidan Forde and Chad Simmons had joined as directors,
platform sales, and Frank Berry as an associate director,
platform sales.
BNY MELLON
The investment management company said on Wednesday that it
appointed John Gannon as head of business development for
banking transaction services. Gannon, who joined BNY Mellon in
1998, was appointed business executive for the treasury services
business in 2013.
RIVERPEAK WEALTH
The wealth management firm said on Wednesday that Richard
Grainger has joined the advisory board. Grainger is a former
chairman and chief executive of Close Brothers Corporate
Finance.
EXOTIX PARTNERS
The frontier market investment banking boutique said it
appointed Andrew Chappell to the newly created role of global
head of loans and claims. Chappell, who has been with Exotix
since its incorporation in 1999, is also head of fixed income
sales, Europe.
LOOMIS, SAYLES & CO LP
The investment manager said Brian Hess has joined the
company's full discretion team as the global markets fixed
income strategist. Hess joined from Brandywine Global Investment
Management, where he was most recently an associate portfolio
manager.
JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT
The company appointed Marilyn Spearing as an independent
non-executive director, effective immediately. She was formerly
the head of trade finance and cash management at Deutsche Bank
, and has also worked with HSBC.
