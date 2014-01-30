Jan 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

INVESTEC

The South African lender and asset manager has appointed veteran banker Ben Smith to run its Australian investment banking arm, the latest attempt to turn around the loss-making business. Smith will succeed Christian Nicks, who resigned from his position as head of the unit after four years, the bank said on Wednesday.

WALTER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP

The asset management and mortgage servicing company said it appointed Gary Tillett as chief financial officer. Tillett joins from PricewaterhouseCoopers.

CETIP SA MERCADOS ORGANIZADOS

Brazil's largest securities clearinghouse said Chief Financial Officer Francisco Carlos Gomes has tendered his resignation amid a broad management shuffle announced late on Wednesday.

SEGANTII CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The Asian hedge fund has been hit by five resignations in the last few weeks, after the firm saw its first annual loss, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT (RBC GAM)

The asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada said it appointed Theresa Goldberg as head of national accounts for RBC GAM in the United States. Prior to this, Goldberg was a resident in the Eli Broad Foundation's urban education program.

The firm also said Taham Mahimwalla and Ashley Hyotte had recently joined as institutional portfolio managers, while Chris Powers, Aidan Forde and Chad Simmons had joined as directors, platform sales, and Frank Berry as an associate director, platform sales.

BNY MELLON

The investment management company said on Wednesday that it appointed John Gannon as head of business development for banking transaction services. Gannon, who joined BNY Mellon in 1998, was appointed business executive for the treasury services business in 2013.

RIVERPEAK WEALTH

The wealth management firm said on Wednesday that Richard Grainger has joined the advisory board. Grainger is a former chairman and chief executive of Close Brothers Corporate Finance.

EXOTIX PARTNERS

The frontier market investment banking boutique said it appointed Andrew Chappell to the newly created role of global head of loans and claims. Chappell, who has been with Exotix since its incorporation in 1999, is also head of fixed income sales, Europe.

LOOMIS, SAYLES & CO LP

The investment manager said Brian Hess has joined the company's full discretion team as the global markets fixed income strategist. Hess joined from Brandywine Global Investment Management, where he was most recently an associate portfolio manager.

JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT

The company appointed Marilyn Spearing as an independent non-executive director, effective immediately. She was formerly the head of trade finance and cash management at Deutsche Bank , and has also worked with HSBC.

VIRGIN MONEY

