Jan 31
JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT
The company said on Thursday that it appointed Jason McAleer
as head of dealing, in place of Jane Philips, who left the
company in Sept. 2013. Prior to this, McAleer was with Newton
Investment Management, where he spent the past nine years as
head of dealing.
TIEDEMANN WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth advisor said on Thursday that Robert Hormats,
former under secretary of state for economic growth, energy, and
the environment, will serve as a member of the firm's investment
committee. Hormats is currently vice chairman of Kissinger
Associates.
AETOS JAPAN LLC
The asset management company said it hired Minoru Machida as
managing director and senior executive. Machida has earlier
worked as managing director, Japan, at Warburg Pincus.