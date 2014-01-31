GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks weaker, dollar slips as Fed continues to weigh
* Euro inches up as polls show Macron slightly ahead of Le Pen
Jan 31 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** UMB FINANCIAL CORP
The financial services company appointed Brian Walker as chief financial officer, effective Jan. 31. He served as the company's chief accounting officer since June 2007. ()
** U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth manager appointed Ross Harter as private banker for its Private Client Reserve unit in San Diego. He was formerly employed with Union Bank.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc has been thrust deeper into turmoil with the departure of company president Jeff Jones, a marketing expert hired to help soften its often abrasive image.
