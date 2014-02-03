Feb 3 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** CITIGROUP INC
The bank named James Bardrick, one of its leading corporate
bankers, as head of its British operations, where he will be
manage the bank's relationships with UK regulators and
government.
Bardrick, who joined Citi in 1987, replaces Maurice
Thompson, who resigned to pursue interests outside the banking
industry.
** STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The British bank said on Monday it had named Mohsin Nathani
as its chief executive officer for the United Arab Emirates.
Nathani, previously CEO of the Pakistan business, will
succeed Jonathan Morris, who resigned.
** RBC Wealth Management
The unit of RBC Capital Markets LLC said it hired financial
adviser James Leslie from Wells Fargo Advisors.
** AON PLC
The insurance and reinsurance services company's risk
management business, Aon Risk Solutions, appointed Otis Tolbert
as practice leader and Rick DeCoster lead strategic account
manager.
Tolbert is currently the resident managing director of Aon's
The Capital operation, while DeCoster has worked at the company
for 14 years.
** ROWAN DARTINGTON
The Bristol-based independent wealth manager named Andrew
Snowball as business relationship director. Dartington joins
from Lighthouse Group, where he was group development director.
** HERMES FUND MANAGERS
The asset management company appointed Matthew Doyle as
commercial director in Hermes Equity Ownership Services. He
earlier worked as chief operating officer at law firm Latham and
Watkins.