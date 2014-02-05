Feb 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The Swiss bank appointed Helene von Roeder as managing director and chief executive for Germany, Austria and Central Europe from Sept. 1. Von Roeder, who was an executive board member at Morgan Stanley's German business, will be based in Frankfurt.

FEDERATED INVESTORS INC

The investment management firm named Michael T. Dieschbourg as managing director and senior vice president of the company's alternatives/managed-risk investment group. He most recently served as senior managing director at Broadmark Asset Management.

BNY MELLON

The investment management firm has hired Christopher Benson as senior portfolio manager in its Denver wealth management office.

Before joining the firm last month, Benson was a portfolio manager and senior investment consultant in Northern Trust's Denver office, where he managed accounts for high net worth individuals and institutions.

JUPITER UNIT TRUST MANAGERS LTD

The company has appointed Kathryn Langridge as the co-manager of Jupiter's Emerging European Opportunities and Jupiter New Europe funds.

Langridge, who has 30 years' experience investing in global emerging markets, manages Jupiter's Global Emerging Markets Fund, launched in October 2010.

CITIGROUP

Anil Prasad, the global head of foreign exchange at world's second largest currency trader, is leaving the bank, according to an internal bank memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

METRO BANK PLC

The United Kingdom-based bank appointed Roger Farah to its board as a non-executive director. Farah is currently executive vice chairman of Ralph Lauren Corp, and has been a member of the company's board of directors since 2000.

NOMURA INTERNATIONAL PLC

The investment bank appointed Mike Ward as its head of equity sales for Europe, the Middle-East and Africa. Ward has more than 20 years' experience in the industry. Most recently, he was a principal at C8 Investments, where he was responsible for sales and marketing.

VANGUARD GROUP INC

The investment management company said it appointed Rodney Comegys as head of investments and head of its equity investment group in the Asia-Pacific. Comegys, who has held a number of different investment and leadership roles in the United States during his 14-year career with Vanguard, currently leads the ETF trading and index analysis teams.

LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of Lazard Ltd said it would expand its Middle East operations by hiring the former regional asset management team of ING Group NV, which resigned en masse from the Dutch firm in Dubai earlier this week.