ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
Activist investor Carl Icahn's publicly traded investment
vehicle said Keith Cozza will take over as president and chief
executive, replacing Daniel Ninivaggi. Cozza, a director of
Icahn Enterprises, was appointed to the roles effective
Wednesday. Ninivaggi will become the co-chief executive of
Federal-Mogul Corp., a subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises.
BNY MELLON
The investment management company appointed Ian Stewart as
chief executive of its treasury services business. He replaces
David Cruikshank, who has been appointed as market segment
leader for the company's corporate and public finance clients.
Stewart was head of the company's global client management group
for North America, Developing Markets and EMEA.
MORGAN STANLEY
Shamyl Malik will join Morgan Stanley's electronic trading
team. Prior to this, Malik was at Citibank since 2010, where he
formed a two-man team with Omer Suleman to build and run the
electronic FX options business.
DEUTSCHE ASSET AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The asset management company said Brandt Daniel has joined
the firm as a managing director and private banker. With more
than 15 years of industry experience, Daniel was most recently a
senior vice president for Comerica Bank's wealth management
division, where he managed the Orange County and San Diego
private banking teams.
HIG CAPITAL
The investment firm announced that two experienced private
equity investors, Johannes Huttunen and Johan Pernvi, have
joined its London team.
EMIRATES NBD
The bank has appointed Jonathan Morris as general manager of
wholesale banking and a member of the group's executive
committee, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.
HILCO GLOBAL
Jack Butler, a prominent bankruptcy attorney who played a
key role in American Airlines' merger with U.S.
Airways Group, is leaving law firm Skadden Arps Slate Meagher &
Flom to join liquidation firm Hilco Global.