Feb 10 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The bank named Ashok Varadhan as a third co-head of
securities, according to an internal memo on Monday.
BNY MELLON
The investment management company appointed H. Robertson as
senior director for business development in its Philadelphia
wealth management office. Robertson has joined BNY Mellon Wealth
Management from Merrill Lynch where he was a financial adviser
focused on serving high net worth clients.
HARRIS WILLIAMS AND CO.
The investment bank promoted six senior employees from its
Richmond, Boston and Cleveland offices. Joe Conner, Ryan Nelson
and Chris Rogers have been promoted to managing director and
Tyler Dewing to director. Priyanka Naithani and Larissa Rozycki
have been promoted to vice president.
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING SA
Rogerio Calderón quit as Itaú Unibanco Holding SA's head of
investor relations, to pursue other professional interests after
six years at Brazil's largest bank by market value, the company
said on Monday.
MORGAN STANLEY
The company said on Friday it named four executives,
including fixed-income trading co-heads Michael Heaney and
Robert Rooney, to its operating committee, bringing the Wall
Street bank's total committee members to 16.
SBERBANK PRIVATE BANKING
The unit of Russia's Sberbank said it had
appointed Alla Aleynikova as head of group, executive director.
Aleynikova joins from the private banking division of UBS
in Moscow.
INVESTEC SPECIALIST BANK
The unit of UK-based Investec Bank said it had appointed Tim
Howson to its corporate lending business. Howson joins the
specialist corporate capital team. Prior to this, Howson was
with Jefferies & Co, where he was senior vice president in the
leveraged finance team.
SOURCE
The investment firm said Dominic Clabby has joined the
company's UK coverage team. Clabby was previously a development
director at AXA Elevate where he focused on building and
developing relationships in the UK advisory market.
CAPITAL GROUP
The investment management company said it has hired William
Tan in its Singapore office, to lead the private wealth
distribution business in Asia. Tan joins from Franklin
Templeton, where he was director and head of fund sales for
Southeast Asia.