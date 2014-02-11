Feb 11 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The bank has added five executives to its management
committee. The new management-committee members are Paul Russo,
Michael Daffey, Justin Gmelich, Craig Broderick and Sarah Smith,
according to staff memos, which were signed by Chief Executive
Lloyd Blankfein and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn. They were
confirmed by a spokesman.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The unit of RBC Capital Markets LLC said it hired six
financial advisers from Morgan Stanley for its Austin office.
The new advisers will be part of two teams, which have almost
$635 million assets under management with more than $3.4 million
in production.
John Riffle, Patrick Easter, Terry Sherman and Mike Roche
will be part of the Lone Star Group while Tim Marwill and Eric
Wittek will join the Marwill Wittek Group. Mike Roche is a
veteran of 48 years in the Austin financial industry, RBC Wealth
Management said.
GREENHILL & CO INC
The New York-based investment bank has hired former Goldman
Sachs Group Inc dealmaker Rodrigo Mello as it expands its
mergers and acquisitions operation in Brazil.
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management firm named Paula Stibbe as head of
global liquidity sales, Asia Pacific. Stibbe succeeds Travis
Spence, who recently took a new position as head of global
strategic relationship group, Asia Pacific.
JCRA FINANCIAL LLC
The U.S. operation of debt advisory firm JC Rathbone
Associates hired two directors, Amrita Sareen and Dara Roach, as
it expands its U.S. business. Sareen will be working in the
project finance, public private partnership, and private equity
sectors. Roach has joined as associate director of marketing and
operations.
EFG ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment products and services firm hired Swiss equity
fund manager Urs Beck as part of its on-going development of
Swiss investment strategies. Beck is the former head of Swiss
equities at Zurich Cantonal Bank.
STANDARD CHARTERED PRIVATE BANKING
The private banking division of Standard Chartered
has appointed Michael Benz as group head, effective Feb. 17.
Benz joins from Julius Baer, where he was the designated
chairman for Asia.
WESTPAC BANKING CORP
The Australian bank hired senior executives for its Hong
Kong division, including Alex Tam as head of corporate and
institutional banking for Hong Kong and Steven Yu as head of
trade sales for North Asia.