Feb 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JP MORGAN CHASE AND CO

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche bank hired Karl-Georg Altenburg, head of investment banking in Germany, Austria and Switzerland for JPMorgan , as its co-head of investment banking and corporate finance for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

JP Morgan also announced management changes in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Martin Wiesmann has been appointed senior country officer of Germany. Pascal Ravery will become chairman of the Swiss Management Committee in addition to his current role as a vice chairman of European Investment Banking.

Nick Bossart, a member of the Swiss Management Committee and head of Investment Banking in Switzerland, has been appointed as the senior country officer of Switzerland. Anton Ulmer will join JP Morgan as the senior country officer of Austria. Ulmer joins from Morgan Stanley, where he led the Investment Banking business in Austria since 2007.

NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI

The bank's head of consumer and elite banking, George Beatty, has left the lender, a spokesman confirmed.

MALAYAN BANKING BHD

Malaysia's biggest bank by assets named John Chong as head of its investment banking unit, Maybank. Chong had served as interim chief of the unit since Tengku Zafrul Aziz resigned last September.

THE CARLYLE GROUP

The global alternative asset manager said Jackie Roberts would join the firm as chief sustainability officer, a newly created position. Roberts joins Carlyle from the Environmental Defense Fund, where she was a senior director of the Idea Bank for the US Climate and Energy Program.

CAVENDISH CORPORATE FINANCE LLP

The UK-based M&A advisory firm has appointed its former chief operating officer Joe Stelzer as managing partner. He will lead the firm in a number of key areas and work closely with Cavendish co-founder Howard Leigh, the company said.

AXA ASSISTANCE

The insurance assistance firm named Eoin Lyons as its new chief operating officer for the UK division and Paul Moloney as its general manager for Ireland. Lyons was previously general manager of AXA Assistance Ireland, while Moloney served as head of account management.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The investment management and investment services firm said it hired Michael Puleio as senior director for business development in BNY Mellon Wealth Management's Manhattan office. He will report to managing director Katia Friend.