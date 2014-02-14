Feb 14 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF CHINA LTD
The bank said it appointed Chen Siqing as president on Jan.
28. Siqing began his service on Feb. 13, after China Banking
Regulatory Commission approved the appointment.
TSB BANK PLC
The division of Lloyds Banking Group named Will
Samuel its chairman. Samuel has earlier served as the chairman
of Howden Joinery Group and Ecclesiastical Insurance Group
Plc. He has also been a senior adviser at Lazard & Co Ltd in the
past.
THE U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
The SEC is close to naming lawyer and former regulator
Stephen Luparello as head of its division that oversees
exchanges, brokerages, and clearing agencies, according to
people familiar with the situation.
EATON VANCE MANAGEMENT
The subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp said it appointed
Edward Perkin as chief equity investment officer, effective
April 29. Perkin, who joins the company from Goldman Sachs Asset
Management, will replace Duncan Richardson, who retired on Oct.
31.