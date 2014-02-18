Feb 18 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SAPIENT PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The financial services firm said it hired a financial
adviser from RBC Capital Markets. Ross Anderle, who managed
about $100 million in assets, will join Sapient's office in
Eugene, Oregon.
AON PLC
Aon Risk Solutions, the global risk management business of
Aon PLC, announced the additions of Matt Anacker, Renee
Parks and John O'Kane to the construction services group in its
San Francisco office.
SUNTRUST ROBINSON HUMPHREY
The company appointed Inder Singh and Sandy Draper to its
equity research department, and Andor Laszlo and Terence
O'Malley to its equity origination group.
ORRICK, HERRINGTON & SUTCLIFFE LLP
The company announced William Cullen and Janet Barbiere have
joined the firm as partners in its structured finance practice
group in New York. Prior to joining Orrick, Cullen and Barbiere
were partners at Kaye Scholer, Thacher Proffitt & Wood and
Sidley Austin.
ABU DHABI GLOBAL MARKET
Abu Dhabi's new financial free zone has hired a former
executive from neighboring Dubai's financial center to spearhead
its growth. Jan Bladen will be executive adviser and program
leader at Abu Dhabi Global Market, a full-service financial zone
which the wealthy emirate is building on an island near its
downtown area.
DEUTSCHE ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The arm of Deutsche Bank AG said that Simon
Mendelson has joined as a managing director and head of product
management and development in the Americas. Mendelson was most
recently global head of product development at BlackRock
.
BNY MELLON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT EMEA LTD
The investment management and investment services company
said it appointed Imad Abukhlal as head of Middle East and
Africa. Abukhlal, who joins from Western Asset Management, will
be based in Dubai.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
The emerging- and frontier-markets investment bank said it
appointed David George as managing director, head of London
trading, effective from March. George, who has previously worked
with Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch, will be based in London.
NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT UK LTD
The Asia-based global asset manager said it appointed Nick
Payne as a Latin American portfolio manager. Payne joins from
Rexiter Capital Management.