March 16 Nearly half of President Donald Trump's 2017 $30 billion supplemental defense budget proposal - $13.5 billion - would go to buy and modernize warplanes, warships and missiles.
Feb 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC
The financial services firm appointed Dan Fishbein as the President of its U.S. business group. Fishbein joins from Aetna, where he served as president of its Specialty Business. Fishbein, who has 25 years of experience in employee benefits and group life insurance, will join Sun Life next month.
CANADA LIFE INVESTMENTS
The UK-based asset manager said it had appointed Nigel Darlington as senior property manager within its London-based property finance team. Darlington joins from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP where he worked as a senior adviser with both in-house and external real estate teams.
NEWTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD
The London-based global asset manager, a part of BNY Mellon, has appointed Jim Wylie as head of North America. Wylie was most recently chief marketing officer and executive managing director of Turner Investment Partners.
FM GLOBAL
The mutual insurance company has elected Colin Day, CEO of British plastic and fiber products maker Essentra Plc, to its board of directors, Essentra said.
EPI-V LLP
The investor in oil and gas services said Nabeel Siddiqui would join its London team. Siddiqui has previously worked at companies including DnB NOR Markets.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 16 The fire at Syncrude Canada's oil sands plant in northern Alberta was extinguished on Thursday morning, the company said in a statement, as parts of the mining and upgrading facility ran at reduced rates.
