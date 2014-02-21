Feb 21 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
The commission announced on Thursday that attorney and
former regulator Stephen Luparello will run the agency's
division that oversees markets and brokerages. Luparello is
currently a partner at the law firm WilmerHale.
S&P CAPITAL IQ
The unit of McGraw Hill Financial appointed Imogen
Hatcher as chief commercial officer. She was an executive
director of global sales at the London Stock Exchange.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The financial services firm appointed Michael Nuremburg as
the vice president, portfolio manager for the private client
reserve in Naples. The firm appointed Tiffany Koenig, LeeAnn
Gudeit and Heidi Gordon to its private client reserve offices
in Seattle. The firm also appointed Chad Hume as trust managing
director for the private client reserve in Denver.
COMMERZBANK
The bank has appointed Bettina Orlopp as head of the Group
Development & Strategy division, replacing Michael Bonacker, who
is leaving the lender. Orlopp will be responsible for strategy
development, M&A and corporate finance of Germany's
second-biggest lender. Orlopp, whose appointment is effective
from May 1, joins from McKinsey.