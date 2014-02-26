Feb 26 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MORGAN STANLEY
The bank's wealth management unit appointed three executives
to new roles as part of a strategy to sell more products to
clients and increase its loan book.
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC
The firm's wealth management unit hired two veteran advisers
from Wells Fargo as senior vice presidents of investments. The
advisers, Ann Fleming and Thomas Turnbaugh, managed about $140
million in client assets at Wells Fargo.
DEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK
Germany's cabinet has nominated economist Claudia Buch as
vice president of the German central bank following the
departure of Sabine Lautenschlaeger to the European Central
Bank, a government source said on Wednesday.
CREDITO FONDIARIO
The bank has appointed Andrea Munari as its chief executive
officer. Munari holds a degree in economics from Bocconi
University and has many years of experience as a manager in the
banking sector.
ROYAL LONDON
The mutual life and pensions company said it appointed Tim
Harris as its new finance director. Harris will join the company
on the May 19 from global specialty insurer, Torus.