Feb 27 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STANDARD CHARTERED
The banking group appointed Sanjeeb Chaudhuri to the new
role of group head of brand and chief marketing officer,
effective April 1. Chaudhuri serves as the bank's regional head
for south Asia and chief marketing officer for the consumer
bank. Chaudhuri joined Standard Chartered in 2011 from Citicorp.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The financial services and banking company's wealth
management unit hired a team of veteran advisers from UBS,
Merrill Lynch and Bernstein Global Wealth Management to expand
the firm's presence in Atlanta, New York and Seattle.
AVIVA PLC
The London-based insurance group appointed Monique
Shivanandan as chief information officer, effective April.
Shivanandan joins from the company from the US banking group
Capital One.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth managers appointed Allison Cox as managing
director for trust for the private client reserve of U.S. Bank.
The company also appointed Mercedes Givens as wealth management
consultant for the private client reserve of U.S. Bank.
J. SAFRA SARASIN
The Swiss banking group appointed Paul Schulz as head of
fund research, effective March 1. Schulz joins from Notenstein
Privatbank AG.
BATS CHI-X EUROPE
The pan-European equities exchange appointed Jill Griebenow
as chief financial officer, to be based in London. Griebenow
joins from parent company BATS Global Markets, which he joined
in 2011.