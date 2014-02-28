Feb 28 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
THE CARLYLE GROUP
The asset manager has hired high-profile energy deal expert
Robert Maguire to help manage its foray into the international
energy market, the group said on Friday. Robert Maguire is
leaving advisory firm Perella Weinberg to become managing
director of Carlyle International Energy Partners fund (CIEP),
part of the group's $28 billion global energy platform.
AVIVA PLC
The British insurer said on Friday it has hired private
equity firm Blackstone's Tom Stoddard as chief financial
officer. Stoddard, currently senior managing director, head of
global financial institutions advisory at Blackstone, replaces
Pat Regan, whose departure for Australian rival QBE was
announced in January.