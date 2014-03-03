March 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The investment manager appointed Frank La Salla as chief executive of its alternative investment services (AIS) business, based in New York. Salla most recently served as managing director at Pershing LLC, a BNY Mellon company.

WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS

The risk adviser, insurance and reinsurance broker appointed Andy Whitehouse as group director of marketing and communications. Whitehouse joins Willis after eight years with McKinsey & Company, where he served most recently as interim global communications director and deputy director of communications.

FITCH RATING

The rating agency appointed Mike Simonton and Michael Dunning as analytical heads of US and EMEA corporate ratings respectively, effective immediately. Fitch said on Monday that Dunning is replacing Richard Hunter, who was made global analytical head for corporate ratings in December 2013. Simonton's role is a new regional group head position.

TOWRY HOLDINGS LTD

The privately-owned wealth advisor appointed Linda Payne to it executive committee as head of client experience. Payne joined Towry in 2008 from British insurer Aviva Plc.

WAVERTON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD

The UK-based company appointed Andrew Vaughan-Payne as US sales director, based in London. Andrew joins Waverton from Lazard Ltd, where he was director of U.S. equities and covered UK and European clients.

MENZIES LLP

The unit of the accounting firm HLB International Ltd appointed James Hadfield to the role of audit director. Hadfield joins Menzies from accountancy firm Grant Thornton.

WH IRELAND GROUP PLC

The London-based financial services group, which provides corporate broking and private wealth management services, appointed Paul Smith and Hitesh Mistry as investment managers based in its Birmingham office. Both come from Barclays Wealth & Investment Management, a division of Barclays PLC.

ASHBURTON INVESTMENTS

The Johannesburg-based investment management arm of FirstRand Group appointed Swati Jain to its London-based distribution team, focusing on the institutional marketplace. Swati joins from IIFL Wealth Management Ltd, a unit of India Infoline Ltd, as head of institutional sales for the UK and Europe.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

The Japan-based company has hired former Barclays trader Pradeep Swamy to start a new proprietary trading team in Hong Kong. Swamy, a former Hong Kong-based managing director in the equities division of Barclays Plc, joined Nomura last week to lead the new equity principal strategies group. Fred Lam, Swamy's former colleague at money manager Cheyne Capital, has also joined the team.