March 3 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Monday.
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The investment manager appointed Frank La Salla as chief
executive of its alternative investment services (AIS) business,
based in New York. Salla most recently served as managing
director at Pershing LLC, a BNY Mellon company.
WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS
The risk adviser, insurance and reinsurance broker appointed
Andy Whitehouse as group director of marketing and
communications. Whitehouse joins Willis after eight years with
McKinsey & Company, where he served most recently as interim
global communications director and deputy director of
communications.
FITCH RATING
The rating agency appointed Mike Simonton and Michael
Dunning as analytical heads of US and EMEA corporate ratings
respectively, effective immediately. Fitch said on Monday that
Dunning is replacing Richard Hunter, who was made global
analytical head for corporate ratings in December 2013.
Simonton's role is a new regional group head position.
TOWRY HOLDINGS LTD
The privately-owned wealth advisor appointed Linda Payne to
it executive committee as head of client experience. Payne
joined Towry in 2008 from British insurer Aviva Plc.
WAVERTON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
The UK-based company appointed Andrew Vaughan-Payne as US
sales director, based in London. Andrew joins Waverton from
Lazard Ltd, where he was director of U.S. equities and
covered UK and European clients.
MENZIES LLP
The unit of the accounting firm HLB International Ltd
appointed James Hadfield to the role of audit director. Hadfield
joins Menzies from accountancy firm Grant Thornton.
WH IRELAND GROUP PLC
The London-based financial services group, which provides
corporate broking and private wealth management services,
appointed Paul Smith and Hitesh Mistry as investment managers
based in its Birmingham office. Both come from Barclays Wealth &
Investment Management, a division of Barclays PLC.
ASHBURTON INVESTMENTS
The Johannesburg-based investment management arm of
FirstRand Group appointed Swati Jain to its
London-based distribution team, focusing on the institutional
marketplace. Swati joins from IIFL Wealth Management Ltd, a unit
of India Infoline Ltd, as head of institutional sales
for the UK and Europe.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
The Japan-based company has hired former Barclays trader
Pradeep Swamy to start a new proprietary trading team in Hong
Kong. Swamy, a former Hong Kong-based managing director in the
equities division of Barclays Plc, joined Nomura last
week to lead the new equity principal strategies group. Fred
Lam, Swamy's former colleague at money manager Cheyne Capital,
has also joined the team.