March 4 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE AG

The Zurich-based bank said Marcus Slöör had joined as managing director and Malaysia market leader for private banking Asia Pacific and would be based in Singapore. Slöör previously served as managing director and region head Nordics at UBS Wealth Management, a division of UBS AG.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The division of the Royal Bank of Canada hired Stefan Mueller as managing director, head of investments and products, Asia, based in Singapore.

F&C MANAGEMENT LIMITED

The investment manager, a unit of F&C Asset Management Plc , appointed Paul Niven as the new Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust (FCIT) fund manager effective July 1.

NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK

Saudi Arabia's NCB Capital appointed Sarah Al-Suhaimi as its chief executive, the first time a woman has been named to head an investment bank in the conservative kingdom.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth management unit of U.S. Bancorp said it appointed Roger Redmond as vice president and senior portfolio manager for its private client reserve. Redmond joins from Marquette Asset Management.

MORGAN STANLEY

The banks wealth management unit said it hired six financial advisers from UBS and Wells Fargo.