March 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC

The brokerage and investment bank hired financial adviser Kyle Gearhart from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch unit for its Cincinnati, Ohio office. Gearhart managed more than $300 million in client assets at Merrill Lynch and received more than $2.2 million in annual fees and commissions, Raymond James said in a statement.

KKR & CO LP

The investment firm appointed Tony Schultz to serve as managing director in Sydney. Schultz comes from EIG Global Energy Partners in Sydney, where he focused on energy, metals and mining investments in the Asia Pacific as a managing director.

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The investment manager appointed Michael Jasper as managing director and head of the Netherlands institutional business at BNY Mellon Investment Management. Based in Amsterdam, Jasper will be responsible for serving existing clients and developing institutional business in the region. Prior to his current role, he worked with ING Investment Management, a unit of ING Group.