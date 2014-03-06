March 6 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC
The brokerage and investment bank hired financial adviser
Kyle Gearhart from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch unit
for its Cincinnati, Ohio office. Gearhart managed more than $300
million in client assets at Merrill Lynch and received more than
$2.2 million in annual fees and commissions, Raymond James said
in a statement.
KKR & CO LP
The investment firm appointed Tony Schultz to serve as
managing director in Sydney. Schultz comes from EIG Global
Energy Partners in Sydney, where he focused on energy, metals
and mining investments in the Asia Pacific as a managing
director.
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The investment manager appointed Michael Jasper as managing
director and head of the Netherlands institutional business at
BNY Mellon Investment Management. Based in Amsterdam, Jasper
will be responsible for serving existing clients and developing
institutional business in the region. Prior to his current role,
he worked with ING Investment Management, a unit of
ING Group.
CANADIAN WESTERN BANK
The company's executive vice president and chief financial
officer, Tracey Ball, said she would retire effective Sep 30.
CWB's board named Carolyn Graham, who currently serves as senior
vice president and chief accountant, as executive vice president
and chief financial officer effective Oct 1.
WILLIS NORTH AMERICA
The unit of risk advisor and insurance broker Willis Group
Holdings appointed Carolyn Smith as managing partner of
Willis' Arizona operations, effective immediately. Smith joined
Willis in 1988 and previously served as executive vice
president, Willis Global Solutions, Willis North America.
TIEDEMANN WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC
The wealth adviser said that David Coulter, vice chairman at
Warburg Pincus, will serve as a member of the firm's investment
committee. Coulter will advise Tiedemann on investment
strategies, allocation and manager selection.