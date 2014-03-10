March 10 The following financial services
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC
The bank's brokerage unit said that it hired two veteran
advisers from Wells Fargo & Co. Luke Kuchenberg and
Tyson Ray will join Raymond James Financial Services Inc's Lake
Geneva, Wisconsin office.
BLACKROCK INC
The investment manager named Helen Zhu as managing director
and head of China equities, effective April 7. Zhu joins
BlackRock after eight years at Goldman Sachs.
SALAMANCA GROUP
The merchant banking and operational risk management
business appointed Catherine Grum as group head of family office
services. Grum joins Salamanca Group from Barclays Wealth &
Investment Management, where she was head of wealth advisory.
BNP PARIBAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS
The company appointed Colin Graham as chief investment
officer and head of tactical asset allocation and research in
its multi-asset solutions team, based in London. Graham joins
BNPP IP from BlackRock Inc.
MERCER
The unit of Marsh & McLennan Companies named Mark
Rowlands as sales and marketing leader for its defined
contribution and savings business. Rowlands joins Mercer from
Partnership Assurance, where he was head of corporate partners.
MATTHEWS ASIA
The company appointed Andy Rothman as investment strategist.
Rothman will be a member of the investment team responsible for
developing research focused on China's on-going economic and
political developments.
CHARTERIS TREASURY PORTFOLIO MANAGERS LTD
The company appointed Tony Yousefian to manage the EFA OPM
property portfolio fund. Yousefian joins the firm from City
Financial, where he managed the EFA OPM fixed interest fund and
the EFA OPM property portfolio fund.