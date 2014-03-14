CORRECTED-BRIEF-Ten Peaks Coffee Co posts 4th-qtr earnings of C$0.15 per share (March 15)
* Ten Peaks Coffee Company reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
March 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday.
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank's head of equities for Asia Pacific, Nick Wright, plans to leave the bank and retire from the industry, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
OTKRITIE CAPITAL LLC
The Russia-based subsidiary of Otkritie Financial Corp said Sergey Sukhanov has been appointed the head of equity group, in place of Georgy Mirel, who is leaving to focus on his own project.
* The LGL Group, Inc. reports full year and q4 2016 financial results
* Heat Biologics reports positive interim phase 2 lung cancer results in patients treated with hs-110 in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor