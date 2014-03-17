BRIEF-At&T signs exclusive deal with Mark Wahlberg
* As part of deal, Wahlberg will appear in a series of TV and digital ads
March 17 The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** BANK OF AMERICA CORP
The bank poached Kevin McLoughlin from Citigroup Inc as its new head of global insurance investment banking, based in London.
** WARBURG PINCUS
The global private equity firm has employed the chairman of LCH Clearnet Group, Jacques Aigrain, as a senior adviser to locate new investments in the European financial services sector.
** NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI
Gary Dugan, chief investment officer for Asia and the Middle East at private bank Coutts, has resigned to take the CIO job at National Bank of Abu Dhabi, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
** NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT
Al Clark has been appointed global head of Multi-Asset to be based in Sydney. Clark joins from Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Ltd.
* Carl Icahn reports 24.57 percent stake in Herbalife Ltd as on March 10, 2017 - SEC filing
* Appointed Tom Rogers as its new chairman of board of directors, effective immediately