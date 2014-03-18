(Adds Goldman Sachs, Aon Risk Solutions))

March 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS

The U.S. investment bank has promoted Joerg Kukies to head its securities division in Germany and Austria. He replaces Philip Holzer, who is taking a seat on the supervisory board of Goldman Sachs' Germany unit.

AON PLC

Aon Risk Solutions, the global risk management business of Aon Plc, appointed Michael Mahoney as resident managing director for the Central California region, which includes offices in Fresno, Salinas and Sacramento. Prior to this, he was an account executive in San Francisco.

BLACKROCK INC

The world's largest money manager has named JPMorgan Chase & Co's Christopher Jones as chief investment officer for stocks in the Americas, seeking to strengthen its active equity business. Jones will replace Chris Leavy, who went on medical leave in June last year.

SOCIETE GENERALE

France's No. 2 listed bank will reduce the number of deputy chief executive officers to two after Jean-François Sammarcelli, head of the French retail business, retires in end-2014. Sammarcelli will step down from his position as deputy CEO on Sept. 1 to become advisor to the chairman.

GULF BANK

Kuwait's Gulf Bank said it had appointed Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno as new chief executive, replacing Michel Accad who resigned in October last year.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC

The company's brokerage unit said on Monday that it hired two advisers, David Huffman and Aimee Boggs, from Morgan Stanley for its Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida office.

BAIRD

The wealth management firm said it appointed Francis Roche as director, branch manager, in its San Francisco wealth management office. Roche joined from RBC.

HSBC

The UK-headquartered bank appointed Zoe Knight as its new head of climate change research to replace Nick Robins, who stepped down earlier this year to help lead a United Nations-led project into how to decarbonise the global economy.