March 18
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GOLDMAN SACHS
The U.S. investment bank has promoted Joerg Kukies to head
its securities division in Germany and Austria. He replaces
Philip Holzer, who is taking a seat on the supervisory board of
Goldman Sachs' Germany unit.
BLACKROCK INC
The world's largest money manager has named JPMorgan Chase &
Co's Christopher Jones as chief investment officer for
stocks in the Americas, seeking to strengthen its active equity
business. Jones will replace Chris Leavy, who went on medical
leave in June last year.
SOCIETE GENERALE
France's No. 2 listed bank will reduce the number of deputy
chief executive officers to two after Jean-François Sammarcelli,
head of the French retail business, retires in end-2014.
Sammarcelli will step down from his position as deputy CEO on
Sept. 1 to become advisor to the chairman.
GULF BANK
Kuwait's Gulf Bank said it had appointed Cesar
Gonzalez-Bueno as new chief executive, replacing Michel Accad
who resigned in October last year.
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC
The company's brokerage unit said on Monday that it hired
two advisers, David Huffman and Aimee Boggs, from Morgan Stanley
for its Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida office.
BAIRD
The wealth management firm said it appointed Francis Roche
as director, branch manager, in its San Francisco wealth
management office. Roche joined from RBC.
HSBC
The UK-headquartered bank appointed Zoe Knight as its new
head of climate change research to replace Nick Robins, who
stepped down earlier this year to help lead a United Nations-led
project into how to decarbonise the global economy.