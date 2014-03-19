Nikkei falls to 1-1/2-week low as Softbank slides, financials drag
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2-week low on Tuesday as financial stocks underperformed after U.S. yields fell, while index-heavyweight SoftBank tumbled.
March 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** BARCLAYS AFRICA GROUP LTD
Barclays Africa appointed Phakamani Hadebe as chief executive of its South African corporate and investment banking division. Hadebe was previously the CEO of Land and Agricultural Bank of South Africa.
** FULLERTON FUND MANAGEMENT
The investment company appointed three senior investment professionals - Jason Zhu, Ian McCallum and Craig Mitchell. Ian and Craig will start new investment strategies while Jason will lead the China A equities research team.
** ALLIANZ GROUP
Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE, the industrial and specialist risk insurer of Allianz Group, appointed Alexander Mack chief claims officer with effect from April 1, 2014.
** ALGOMI
The company, which provides information-matching solutions to increase fixed-income liquidity, appointed Grant Biggar strategic adviser, effective immediately. (Compiled by Avik Das in Bangalore)
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm as it expands beyond its core online retail business.
* Awarded a contract by Eni Ghana E&P Limited (a subsidiary of Eni, GNPC and Vitol), for onshore part of OCTP development of Sankofa field