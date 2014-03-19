BRIEF-Inovalis REIT Q4 AFFO per unit $0.25
* Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust reports financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2016
(Adds Kayne Anderson, Willis North America, U.S. Bank Wealth Management)
March 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS AFRICA GROUP LTD
Barclays Africa appointed Phakamani Hadebe as chief executive of its South African corporate and investment banking division. Hadebe was previously the CEO of Land and Agricultural Bank of South Africa.
FULLERTON FUND MANAGEMENT
The investment company appointed three senior investment professionals - Jason Zhu, Ian McCallum and Craig Mitchell. Ian and Craig will start new investment strategies, while Jason will lead the China A equities research team.
ALLIANZ GROUP
Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE, the industrial and specialist risk insurer of Allianz Group, appointed Alexander Mack chief claims officer with effect from April 1.
ALGOMI
The company, which provides information-matching solutions to increase fixed-income liquidity, appointed Grant Biggar strategic adviser.
SIMCORP
The company, a provider of investment management software, appointed Nick Quin as managing director at SimCorp Asia, based in Sydney. Quin has been regional sales director at SimCorp Asia Pacific since 2003.
WILLIS NORTH AMERICA
The unit of Willis Group Holdings, a global insurance and reinsurance broking company, appointed Ellen Menas as client advocate and vice-president, Willis Risk Solutions. Prior to this, she was director, corporate insurance, Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc .
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth management company appointed John Campbell as a wealth planner for the bank's unit, The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank. Prior to this, Campbell was in private practice.
KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The affiliated manager of Virtus Investment Partners appointed Laurie Deaton as director, institutional sales, at its institutional client services team. Prior to this, Deaton was a principal at Hall Capital Partners. (Compiled by Avik Das and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)
March 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm.