KINNEVIK
The Swedish investment firm said on Monday it had picked
board member and former Goldman Sachs banker Lorenzo
Grabau as chief executive, as the company deepens its push into
technology and e-commerce.
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS
The asset management business of State Street appointed
Alistair Byrne as senior defined contribution investment
strategist. Byrne will be responsible for expanding State
Street's product offering and building on the recent launch of
Timewise, the company's range of target date retirement funds.
Byrne joins from Tower Watson where he was a senior DC
investment consultant.
BARCLAYS PLC
The British bank has appointed Karl Trumper as head of trade
& working capital in the United Kingdom. Trumper joined Barclays
in 2002.
ROBERT W BAIRD & CO
The employee-owned wealth and asset management company
appointed industry veteran Joseph McAuley as senior vice
president at its wealth management office in Charleston, South
Carolina.
KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS (KBW)
The wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp
said Ryan Krueger will rejoin the firm as managing director of
equity research, leading coverage of the U.S. life insurance
sector. Krueger will be based in Hartford, Connecticut and his
appointment is effective April 14. Krueger had started his
career at KBW in 2006, eventually becoming vice president and
lead analyst of small-cap life insurance companies.
CAPITAL GROUP COS
The investment management firm hired Cristina Mazzurana and
Paola Pallotta as business development managers for their Milan
office. Mazzurana joins from Carmignac Gestion where she was a
business development director. Pallotta was most recently a
sales manager at HSBC Global Asset Management.
FLEMING FAMILY & PARTNERS
The wealth management company appointed Richard
Clarke-Jervoise as investment manager of private equity
investments. Jervoise joins from FF&P from Quartilium, a
Paris-based Funds of Funds team where he was Managing Director.
FIRST GULF BANK (FGB)
The United Arab Emirates-based bank said it hired Hana Al
Rostamani as head of consumer banking group, effective June 1.
Rostamani is currently chairman of two of FGB's key retail
businesses.
(Compiled by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)