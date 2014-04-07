(Adds Robert W Baird and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods)

April 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

KINNEVIK

The Swedish investment firm said on Monday it had picked board member and former Goldman Sachs banker Lorenzo Grabau as chief executive, as the company deepens its push into technology and e-commerce.

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS

The asset management business of State Street appointed Alistair Byrne as senior defined contribution investment strategist. Byrne will be responsible for expanding State Street's product offering and building on the recent launch of Timewise, the company's range of target date retirement funds. Byrne joins from Tower Watson where he was a senior DC investment consultant.

BARCLAYS PLC

The British bank has appointed Karl Trumper as head of trade & working capital in the United Kingdom. Trumper joined Barclays in 2002.

ROBERT W BAIRD & CO

The employee-owned wealth and asset management company appointed industry veteran Joseph McAuley as senior vice president at its wealth management office in Charleston, South Carolina.

KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS (KBW)

The wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp said Ryan Krueger will rejoin the firm as managing director of equity research, leading coverage of the U.S. life insurance sector. Krueger will be based in Hartford, Connecticut and his appointment is effective April 14. Krueger had started his career at KBW in 2006, eventually becoming vice president and lead analyst of small-cap life insurance companies.

CAPITAL GROUP COS

The investment management firm hired Cristina Mazzurana and Paola Pallotta as business development managers for their Milan office. Mazzurana joins from Carmignac Gestion where she was a business development director. Pallotta was most recently a sales manager at HSBC Global Asset Management.

FLEMING FAMILY & PARTNERS

The wealth management company appointed Richard Clarke-Jervoise as investment manager of private equity investments. Jervoise joins from FF&P from Quartilium, a Paris-based Funds of Funds team where he was Managing Director.

FIRST GULF BANK (FGB)

The United Arab Emirates-based bank said it hired Hana Al Rostamani as head of consumer banking group, effective June 1. Rostamani is currently chairman of two of FGB's key retail businesses. (Compiled by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)