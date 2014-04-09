(Adds Moelis)
April 9 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MOELIS & CO
A former Bank of America banker who works with
clients in the retail sector has joined Moelis & Co, the
boutique investment bank said. Perry Hall joins Moelis as a
manager director based in New York where he will cover U.S. and
international companies.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking hired Mark Costello, Caroline
Jennings, Robert Gaspar and Kristan Gochee to its capital and
financial markets team at its North America headquarters in New
York. Costello joined the N. America team as senior vice
president FX sales from London where he joined in 1998.
Jennings will join Lloyds Bank later this month as senior
vice president, credit sales. She joins from Raymond James &
Associates where she was senior vice president structured
product sales.
Gaspar and Gochee join Lloyds Bank as senior vice
presidents, credit trading. Gaspar was a senior vice president
with Jefferies & Co and Gochee was with CastleOak Securities.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The corporate and investment banking arm of Societe Generale
appointed Stewart Robinson as European head of project bonds
within the bond syndicate team, effective April 7.
Robinson joins from RBC Capital Markets in London where he
held a senior role in the origination and execution of
structured capital markets instruments in the energy and
infrastructure sectors.
J C RATHBONE ASSOCIATES
The financial risk management and debt advisory firm hired
Anton Hong as an associate director for its London office. Hong
joins from PMC Treasury where he developed bespoke hedging
strategies for financial sponsors.
