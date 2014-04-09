(Adds Moelis)

April 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MOELIS & CO

A former Bank of America banker who works with clients in the retail sector has joined Moelis & Co, the boutique investment bank said. Perry Hall joins Moelis as a manager director based in New York where he will cover U.S. and international companies.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking hired Mark Costello, Caroline Jennings, Robert Gaspar and Kristan Gochee to its capital and financial markets team at its North America headquarters in New York. Costello joined the N. America team as senior vice president FX sales from London where he joined in 1998.

Jennings will join Lloyds Bank later this month as senior vice president, credit sales. She joins from Raymond James & Associates where she was senior vice president structured product sales.

Gaspar and Gochee join Lloyds Bank as senior vice presidents, credit trading. Gaspar was a senior vice president with Jefferies & Co and Gochee was with CastleOak Securities.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The corporate and investment banking arm of Societe Generale appointed Stewart Robinson as European head of project bonds within the bond syndicate team, effective April 7.

Robinson joins from RBC Capital Markets in London where he held a senior role in the origination and execution of structured capital markets instruments in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

J C RATHBONE ASSOCIATES

The financial risk management and debt advisory firm hired Anton Hong as an associate director for its London office. Hong joins from PMC Treasury where he developed bespoke hedging strategies for financial sponsors. (Compiled by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)