April 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank appointed Gregg Gilbert as managing director and research analyst covering the specialty and major pharmaceutical sectors within the bank's markets division, based in New York. Gilbert joins the company from Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he was part of the equity research department since 1998.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

The bank appointed Sophie Landry as head of bank solutions for Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Landry joins from Credit Suisse, where she had worked since 2010. She has also worked with Nomura and Lehman Brothers in the past.

BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES

The wholly-owned subsidiary of BNP Paribas Group appointed Jose Placido to its executive committee. Placido will join the bank on April 22 as co-head of sales and relationship management along with Charles Cock, the current head of client development.

Placido will take over as global head of sales and relationship management from Jan. 1, 2015, while Cock will be appointed to the newly-created position of vice chairman-international. Placido joins from RBC Dexia, where he was chief executive of RBC Investor Services.

FTI CONSULTING INC

The global advisory firm appointed Cornelius Mauch and Bjoern Thomas as senior directors and Markus Gutberlet as a director. The three executives will join FTI's operational transformation practise within the firm's corporate finance and restructuring segment in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. They will be based in Frankfurt.

Mauch joins FTI from Alvarez & Marsal and Thomas joins from Alix Partners. Gutberlet joins from Oystar Group.

LLYODS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING

The unit of UK-based Lloyds Banking Group Plc appointed Wesley Fallan to its New York branch. Fallan will transfer from the bank's London headquarters where he was Director, Bond Syndicate - a role he has held since 2009.

WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

The risk and insurance broker appointed David Spear vice president, senior health care broker, based in Bermuda. Spear will co-lead a team that specializes in the design, placement and servicing of professional, general, excess and umbrella liability insurance and reinsurance for U.S.-based health care institutions. Prior to joining Willis, he served as senior broker at Aon Risk Solutions, a unit of Aon Plc. (Compiled by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)