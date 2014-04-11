(Adds Jupiter Asset Management)

April 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank has hired senior Credit Suisse Group AG investment banker, Rahul Chawla, to head its structured finance business in India, two sources with direct knowledge of the development said.

Mumbai-based Chawla, who as the head of Credit Suisse' global market solutions group in India was in charge of equity and debt capital market transactions and structured finance deals, had joined the Swiss bank in 2007 from Deutsche Bank.

JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT

The company appointed Martin Harris as head of institutional business. Harris will be responsible for enhancing Jupiter's institutional business strategy on a global basis. Harris joined Jupiter from Kames Capital where he worked for five years as head of distribution and was responsible for all aspects of raising capital and investor relations. (Compiled by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)