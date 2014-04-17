(Adds Barclays, Willis North America, BNY Mellon Wealth
Management)
April 17 The following financial services
other job changes
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager appointed Michael Annis as head of sales
and business development, Canada. Annis joins from JP Morgan
Asset Management (Canada) Inc. The firm also named Kieran Stover
as vice president, sales and business development, based in
Portland, Oregon. He joins from Kleinwort Benson Investors
International Ltd, where he was a senior vice president,
business development.
BARCLAYS PLC
The financial services provider announced a number of
promotions in its investment bank's management as it continues a
review of the division that contributes about half of group
profit.
WILLIS NORTH AMERICA
The insurance broker, a unit of Willis Group Holdings Plc
, named Ronald Leopold as national practice leader-
health outcomes, Willis Human Capital Practice.
BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The investment management and investment services provider
said it hired Matthew Obert as director for business development
in the company's Denver office. Obert joins from Schwab Private
Client Investment Advisory.
(Compiled by Neha Dimri and Shubhankar Chakravorty in
Bangalore)