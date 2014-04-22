(Adds TCW Group)

April 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

VULCAN CAPITAL

Paul Ghaffari, who has been chief investment officer of Vulcan Capital - Microsoft Corp co-founder Paul Allen's private investment unit - since 2010, will leave on Friday, Vulcan said in a statement on Monday.

Ghaffari' exit marks the latest in a round of high-level departures at the Seattle billionaire's Vulcan Inc organization, which handles his $16 billion fortune.

UBS WEALTH MANAGEMENT AMERICAS

UBS Wealth, a division of UBS AG, said that it appointed Andrew Duren as head of institutional consulting & retirement program administration and operations. Duren joined from Morgan Stanley's institutional business Graystone Consulting.

J.P. MORGAN PRIVATE BANK

J.P. Morgan Private Bank said it appointed Olivier Lemaigre as an investment strategist for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, Lemaigre was with Legg Mason as global strategist for emerging market equities. Lemaigre will be based in London and report to Cesar Perez, chief investment strategist for EMEA at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

TCW GROUP

The global asset management firm said it appointed Andre Cuerington as a senior vice president and senior institutional marketer. TCW said Cuerington will focus on managing relationships with institutional clients on the U.S. west coast and will be based in Los Angeles. Cuerington joins from Waterfall Asset Management in New York where he was responsible for business development among a range of institutional clients. (Compiled by Avik Das in Bangalore)