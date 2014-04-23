(Adds Affiliated Managers Group, TSB Bank, Presidio Group and
CANTOR FITZGERALD WEALTH PARTNERS
Cantor Fitzgerald Wealth Partners, launched in November 2013
by institutional trading firm Cantor Fitzgerald LP,
has hired Lowell "Bob" Serhus as chief investment officer to
guide the firm's financial advisers on portfolio and risk
management, with a focus on alternative investments.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
Lisa Carnoy has joined U.S. Trust, the private banking unit
of Bank of America, as division executive for its Northeast and
metropolitan New York region.
AMP CAPITAL
The specialist investment manager said it appointed Kate
Campbell as institutional director, Europe, at the firm's London
office. Campbell will report to Richard Shields, managing
director for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Before this,
Campbell worked with J.P. Morgan where she was executive
director, capital introduction, in the prime brokerage area.
AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC
The investment management company said it appointed Niall
Ferguson to its board of directors.
Ferguson is Laurence A. Tisch professor of history at
Harvard University, and a senior fellow at the Hoover
Institution, Stanford University. He is a member of the board of
trustees of the American Academy in Berlin, the Museum of
American Finance and the New York Historical Society. Ferguson
is also the founder of Greenmantle, a macroeconomic and
geopolitical advisory firm based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
TSB BANK PLC
The British bank said it appointed Mark Fisher as a
non-executive director. Fisher, currently director of group
operations at Lloyds Banking Group, is expected to leave his
position on 31 May 2014.
THE PRESIDIO GROUP LLC
The provider of financial advisory services said it named
eight of the firm's professionals as equity partners, bringing
the total number of employee-partners to 15.
The new employee-partners are Bruce Brugler, Colin Carter,
Antonio Casal, Jerry Deren, Tom Emig, Pablo Ferreri, Kelly
Lawson and Barry Rudolph.
The company also said it had formed a new, five-member board
of directors including Presidio Group executives CEO Karl
Schade, executive chairman and head of the firm's auto and truck
investment banking group, Brodie Cobb, managing director Colin
Carter, and independent directors Glenn Darden and William Price
III.
KPMG LLP
The audit, tax and advisory firm said it appointed Conor
Moore national co-leader of the company's venture capital
practice. Moore will be based in San Francisco and succeeds
Packy Kelly, who has been appointed the leader of KPMG's Global
Semiconductor practice, the company said.
In his new role, Moore will drive strategy and client
services, broaden KPMG relationships with venture capital firms,
venture-backed companies and start-ups, and serve as the lead
partner on several large client engagements, the company said.
