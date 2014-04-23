(Adds Affiliated Managers Group, TSB Bank, Presidio Group and KPMG)

April 23 (Reuters) -

The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CANTOR FITZGERALD WEALTH PARTNERS

Cantor Fitzgerald Wealth Partners, launched in November 2013 by institutional trading firm Cantor Fitzgerald LP, has hired Lowell "Bob" Serhus as chief investment officer to guide the firm's financial advisers on portfolio and risk management, with a focus on alternative investments.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

Lisa Carnoy has joined U.S. Trust, the private banking unit of Bank of America, as division executive for its Northeast and metropolitan New York region.

AMP CAPITAL

The specialist investment manager said it appointed Kate Campbell as institutional director, Europe, at the firm's London office. Campbell will report to Richard Shields, managing director for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Before this, Campbell worked with J.P. Morgan where she was executive director, capital introduction, in the prime brokerage area.

AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC

The investment management company said it appointed Niall Ferguson to its board of directors.

Ferguson is Laurence A. Tisch professor of history at Harvard University, and a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University. He is a member of the board of trustees of the American Academy in Berlin, the Museum of American Finance and the New York Historical Society. Ferguson is also the founder of Greenmantle, a macroeconomic and geopolitical advisory firm based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

TSB BANK PLC

The British bank said it appointed Mark Fisher as a non-executive director. Fisher, currently director of group operations at Lloyds Banking Group, is expected to leave his position on 31 May 2014.

THE PRESIDIO GROUP LLC

The provider of financial advisory services said it named eight of the firm's professionals as equity partners, bringing the total number of employee-partners to 15.

The new employee-partners are Bruce Brugler, Colin Carter, Antonio Casal, Jerry Deren, Tom Emig, Pablo Ferreri, Kelly Lawson and Barry Rudolph.

The company also said it had formed a new, five-member board of directors including Presidio Group executives CEO Karl Schade, executive chairman and head of the firm's auto and truck investment banking group, Brodie Cobb, managing director Colin Carter, and independent directors Glenn Darden and William Price III.

KPMG LLP

The audit, tax and advisory firm said it appointed Conor Moore national co-leader of the company's venture capital practice. Moore will be based in San Francisco and succeeds Packy Kelly, who has been appointed the leader of KPMG's Global Semiconductor practice, the company said.

In his new role, Moore will drive strategy and client services, broaden KPMG relationships with venture capital firms, venture-backed companies and start-ups, and serve as the lead partner on several large client engagements, the company said. (Compiled by Avik Das in Bangalore)