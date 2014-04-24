(Adds MarketAxess, BNY Mellon)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Lloyds appointed Nick Prettejohn as chairman of its pensions
company, Scottish Widows Group. The former chairman of Brit
Insurance was also named non-executive director of
Lloyds Banking Group.
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE
Canada's fifth-largest bank said on Thursday that Chief
Executive Gerry McCaughey plans to retire on April 30, 2016.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The British bank named Tom Willett as global head of mergers
and acquisitions to replace Andrew Suckling, who is taking a
12-month sabbatical. Willett will take charge on June 1.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Credit Suisse has hired Jonathon Kaufman, who was a managing
director at Deutsche Bank AG's natural resources
group, to boost its global power and renewables practise,
according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
Bank of America's Merrill Lynch unit said on Wednesday that
it had hired two financial advisers from Morgan Stanley.
Brian Saroken and Gerald Saroken managed about $300 million
in assets at Morgan Stanley and had annual fees and commissions
in excess of $2.6 million.
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE
Mohammed al-Omar, chief executive of the Gulf state's
largest Islamic lender, has stepped down, two company sources
said on Thursday.
NEONET SECURITIES AB
The independent agency broker said it appointed Alasdair
Haynes as the new non-executive chairman. Haynes, a member of
the Neonet board since February last year, replaced Peter Melbi,
who is moving on to another board directorship.
SALAMANCA GROUP
The merchant banking and operational risk management
business said it appointed Craig Hallam as head of property
services. Before joining Salamanca, Hallam was business
development director for LSL Property Services Plc,
where he was responsible for the development of corporate
relationships.
MAYFAIR CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The UK real estate investment manager said that it appointed
Gill Roantree as chief operating officer. Prior to joining
Mayfair, Roantree was with Schroder Property.
LIQUIDNET
The global institutional trading network said it appointed
Christopher Wall as head of market surveillance in Europe and
David Stockwell as market surveillance specialist.
ING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INTERNATIONAL (ING IM)
The asset manager said it appointed Moudy El Khodr as senior
portfolio manager for the US High Dividend strategy and Kris
Hermie as senior portfolio manager for the Global High Dividend
strategy. Khodr and Hermie were previously a part of ING IM's
Equity Value boutique.
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC
The electronic bond trading platforms operator said it
appointed Gareth Coltman as European product manager. The
company said Coltman would be responsible for the development
and enhancement of European credit trading products for the
company's trading system. Coltman was head of product management
at Algomi Ltd before joining MarketAxess.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
Newton, a London-based investment management subsidiary of
the Bank of New York Mellon Corp, appointed Julian Lyne
as head of global consultant relations. The company said Lyne
would be responsible for the direct oversight of Newton's
institutional consultant relations effort across Europe, the
Middle East and Africa (EMEA), North America and Asia-Pacific.
Lyne joins Newton from F&C Investments, where he was head of
global consultant and UK institutional business.
