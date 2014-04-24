(Adds MarketAxess, BNY Mellon)

April 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

Lloyds appointed Nick Prettejohn as chairman of its pensions company, Scottish Widows Group. The former chairman of Brit Insurance was also named non-executive director of Lloyds Banking Group.

CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE

Canada's fifth-largest bank said on Thursday that Chief Executive Gerry McCaughey plans to retire on April 30, 2016.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The British bank named Tom Willett as global head of mergers and acquisitions to replace Andrew Suckling, who is taking a 12-month sabbatical. Willett will take charge on June 1.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

Credit Suisse has hired Jonathon Kaufman, who was a managing director at Deutsche Bank AG's natural resources group, to boost its global power and renewables practise, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

Bank of America's Merrill Lynch unit said on Wednesday that it had hired two financial advisers from Morgan Stanley.

Brian Saroken and Gerald Saroken managed about $300 million in assets at Morgan Stanley and had annual fees and commissions in excess of $2.6 million.

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE

Mohammed al-Omar, chief executive of the Gulf state's largest Islamic lender, has stepped down, two company sources said on Thursday.

NEONET SECURITIES AB

The independent agency broker said it appointed Alasdair Haynes as the new non-executive chairman. Haynes, a member of the Neonet board since February last year, replaced Peter Melbi, who is moving on to another board directorship.

SALAMANCA GROUP

The merchant banking and operational risk management business said it appointed Craig Hallam as head of property services. Before joining Salamanca, Hallam was business development director for LSL Property Services Plc, where he was responsible for the development of corporate relationships.

MAYFAIR CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The UK real estate investment manager said that it appointed Gill Roantree as chief operating officer. Prior to joining Mayfair, Roantree was with Schroder Property.

LIQUIDNET

The global institutional trading network said it appointed Christopher Wall as head of market surveillance in Europe and David Stockwell as market surveillance specialist.

ING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INTERNATIONAL (ING IM)

The asset manager said it appointed Moudy El Khodr as senior portfolio manager for the US High Dividend strategy and Kris Hermie as senior portfolio manager for the Global High Dividend strategy. Khodr and Hermie were previously a part of ING IM's Equity Value boutique.

MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC

The electronic bond trading platforms operator said it appointed Gareth Coltman as European product manager. The company said Coltman would be responsible for the development and enhancement of European credit trading products for the company's trading system. Coltman was head of product management at Algomi Ltd before joining MarketAxess.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

Newton, a London-based investment management subsidiary of the Bank of New York Mellon Corp, appointed Julian Lyne as head of global consultant relations. The company said Lyne would be responsible for the direct oversight of Newton's institutional consultant relations effort across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), North America and Asia-Pacific. Lyne joins Newton from F&C Investments, where he was head of global consultant and UK institutional business. (Compiled by Avik Das and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)