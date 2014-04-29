(Adds CCMP Capital Advisors)

April 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC

Chad Leat, a retired Citigroup Inc executive who helped finance some of the world's largest leveraged buyouts, is now working as a consultant for former client Apollo Global, people familiar with the matter said.

BARCLAYS PLC

The British bank said Skip McGee had quit as head of its U.S. business because he did not want to oversee the task of establishing a new company required under tougher U.S. rules.

EXPERIAN PLC

The credit reporting company said on Tuesday it had appointed an executive from inspection and product testing company Intertek Group Plc as its chief financial officer, after promoting former CFO Brian Cassin to chief executive in January.

BNP PARIBAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS (BNPP IP)

The asset management arm of BNP Paribas said on Tuesday it had appointed David Kiddie as chief executive of its institutional business.

NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI

Two senior bankers are leaving the lender to pursue other opportunities, three sources said on Tuesday, at a time of changing strategy at the largest bank by assets in the United Arab Emirates.

MILLENNIUM GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD

The global currency overlay and currency alpha manager said it appointed Hai Xin as managing director responsible for business development in Asia (ex-Japan) and Australasia.

CANTOR FITZGERALD EUROPE

The mid-market investment bank said it appointed Matt Mason and Bruce Gunn who have both joined the European Equities team from Peel Hunt, an independent broking and advisory firm.

SYZ ASSET MANAGEMENT

The institutional asset management arm of Swiss banking group SYZ & CO, appointed Derek Borthwick as business development director for Scotland, the North of England and Northern Ireland. Borthwick joins SYZ Asset Management from JP Morgan Asset Management, where he was responsible for leading fund distribution to clients in the northern region of the UK.

CCMP CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC

The private equity firm said it appointed Jim Gentilcore as an adviser. In his new role, Gentilcore will focus on sourcing, evaluating and managing new industrial investment opportunities in North America and Europe. Gentilcore was previously chief executive of CCMP portfolio company Edwards Group Plc, which makes vacuum pumps. (Compiled by Avik Das and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)