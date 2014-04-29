(Adds CCMP Capital Advisors)
April 29 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC
Chad Leat, a retired Citigroup Inc executive who
helped finance some of the world's largest leveraged buyouts, is
now working as a consultant for former client Apollo Global,
people familiar with the matter said.
BARCLAYS PLC
The British bank said Skip McGee had quit as head of its
U.S. business because he did not want to oversee the task of
establishing a new company required under tougher U.S. rules.
EXPERIAN PLC
The credit reporting company said on Tuesday it had
appointed an executive from inspection and product testing
company Intertek Group Plc as its chief financial
officer, after promoting former CFO Brian Cassin to chief
executive in January.
BNP PARIBAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS (BNPP IP)
The asset management arm of BNP Paribas said on
Tuesday it had appointed David Kiddie as chief executive of its
institutional business.
NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI
Two senior bankers are leaving the lender to pursue other
opportunities, three sources said on Tuesday, at a time of
changing strategy at the largest bank by assets in the United
Arab Emirates.
MILLENNIUM GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
The global currency overlay and currency alpha manager said
it appointed Hai Xin as managing director responsible for
business development in Asia (ex-Japan) and Australasia.
CANTOR FITZGERALD EUROPE
The mid-market investment bank said it appointed Matt Mason
and Bruce Gunn who have both joined the European Equities team
from Peel Hunt, an independent broking and advisory firm.
SYZ ASSET MANAGEMENT
The institutional asset management arm of Swiss banking
group SYZ & CO, appointed Derek Borthwick as business
development director for Scotland, the North of England and
Northern Ireland. Borthwick joins SYZ Asset Management from JP
Morgan Asset Management, where he was responsible for leading
fund distribution to clients in the northern region of the UK.
CCMP CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC
The private equity firm said it appointed Jim Gentilcore as
an adviser. In his new role, Gentilcore will focus on sourcing,
evaluating and managing new industrial investment opportunities
in North America and Europe. Gentilcore was previously chief
executive of CCMP portfolio company Edwards Group Plc, which
makes vacuum pumps.
