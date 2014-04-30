(Adds National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Raymond James, City
Financial, Deutsche Bank, BNY Mellon)
April 30 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SANTANDER UK
The British arm of the Spanish bank Santander said
its chairman Terry Burns is stepping down and it intends to have
his replacement in place by the end of the year.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
David Gonski will take over as chairman of the bank from
retiring John Morschel, effective May 1, the bank said in a
statement.
TIKEHAU GROUP
The French investment manager said it hired Debra Anderson
to help lead expansion of its pan-European credit business.
Anderson was most recently a senior managing director at
alternative asset manager Blackstone's credit unit,
GSO.
NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI
The largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates has
named James Burdett as group chief financial officer. Burdett
joins from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group,
where he was finance head of its international and institutional
banking business.
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC
The company's brokerage unit said on Wednesday that it hired
two advisers from Wells Fargo & Co to open a new Santa
Barbara office of Raymond James & Associates. The advisers,
David Neunuebel and Lisa Barrantes, had managed more than $80
million in client assets at Wells Fargo and had about $950,000
in annual fees and commissions.
CITY FINANCIAL
The asset management company said it appointed Lalit
Aggarwal as a non-executive director. The company said Aggarwal
is president and chairman of the investment committee at Manor
Park Capital Advisors in Toronto. He has been a director of
Bridgepoint Health since 2011.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The bank said it appointed Andrew Bhak and Peter Zippelius
as managing directors and co-heads of healthcare services within
investment banking coverage (IBC). Based in New York, Bhak and
Zippelius will report to IBC global head of healthcare, Michael
Cohen.
Bhak joins from Morgan Stanley, where he helped the
bank build its healthcare services investment banking business.
Zippelius also joins from Morgan Stanley, where he was a
managing director in the healthcare investment banking group.
BNY MELLON
The investment management and services company said it
appointed Rebecca Ryan as head of life insurance lending group.
Ryan will report to Elizabeth Engel, head of lending for BNY
Mellon Wealth Management Private Bank. Prior to joining BNY
Mellon, Ryan worked for Northern Trust as national director of
premium finance and senior relationship manager.
(Compiled by Avik Das and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)