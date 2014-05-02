Toshiba to 'aggressively consider' sale of most of Westinghouse
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday it will speed up looking at whether it should sell a majority of its overseas nuclear power business.
(Adds Nationawide, updates RBC)
May 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
The British bank has named Andrew Jones and Eiji Nakai co-chief executives for Asia Pacific, replacing the retiring Robert Morrice who oversaw its expansion in the region after the 2008 financial crisis.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth management division of Royal Bank of Canada said it appointed Hermann Leiningen managing director, Family Office and Institutional Investments, from 1 May 2014.
The firm also hired three veteran advisers from Wells Fargo & Co for its Leawood office.
NATIONWIDE
Britain's biggest customer-owned lender appointed David Roberts, the current deputy chairman of Lloyds Banking Group , as its new chairman from July 2015. (Compiled by Avik Das and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday it will speed up looking at whether it should sell a majority of its overseas nuclear power business.
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 14 Australia is becoming an interesting microcosm on how to, or how not to, transition an economy from being predominantly powered by coal to more climate-friendly alternatives.
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.