(Adds Nationawide, updates RBC)

May 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

The British bank has named Andrew Jones and Eiji Nakai co-chief executives for Asia Pacific, replacing the retiring Robert Morrice who oversaw its expansion in the region after the 2008 financial crisis.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth management division of Royal Bank of Canada said it appointed Hermann Leiningen managing director, Family Office and Institutional Investments, from 1 May 2014.

The firm also hired three veteran advisers from Wells Fargo & Co for its Leawood office.

NATIONWIDE

Britain's biggest customer-owned lender appointed David Roberts, the current deputy chairman of Lloyds Banking Group , as its new chairman from July 2015. (Compiled by Avik Das and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)