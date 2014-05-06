(Adds Etonien)

May 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

BARCLAYS PLC

The British bank's senior technology banker in the United States will become the fifth top investment banker to leave the bank ahead of a strategic overhaul due this week, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The German bank said it appointed Michael Grimaldi chief information officer for its corporate banking & securities and global transaction banking business divisions. Grimaldi, who will join in the third quarter of this year, was previously with Goldman Sachs Group Inc, where he was a partner and global head of securities division technology.

HIGHTOWER ADVISORS LLC

The independent adviser-owned firm, which has expanded by hiring away from top U.S. brokerages, said it hired a team of veteran advisers from the Guth Group at Morgan Stanley to expand its presence in Columbus, Ohio.

TOWERS WATSON & CO

The employee benefits consultancy firm said it appointed Keith Goodby senior investment consultant in its Insurance Investment Advisory Group (IIAG), to focus on expanding the company's investment services to insurance companies.

BROWN SHIPLEY

The private bank appointed David Thompson as private client director in its London office. Thompson joined from Coutts, the wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group, where he was leading the sports and entertainment business.

SBERBANK CIB

The corporate and investment banking business of Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, appointed Igor Ushakov and Vadim Marchuk as M&A investment banking directors.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The asset management business of Aviva Plc appointed Katherine Wade to its equity investment team.

ETONIEN LLC

The provider of interim CFO and interim controller services said it appointed Melissa Fulmer as managing director for its Woodland Hills office. Fulmer succeeds Brett Davis, who has taken a new role in the company's corporate headquarters at El Segundo, California, as managing director of national operations.

Prior to joining the company, Fulmer oversaw business development at a global professional services firm. (Compiled by Avik Das and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)