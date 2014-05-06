(Adds Etonien)
BARCLAYS PLC
The British bank's senior technology banker in the United
States will become the fifth top investment banker to leave the
bank ahead of a strategic overhaul due this week, the Financial
Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The German bank said it appointed Michael Grimaldi chief
information officer for its corporate banking & securities and
global transaction banking business divisions. Grimaldi, who
will join in the third quarter of this year, was previously with
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, where he was a partner and
global head of securities division technology.
HIGHTOWER ADVISORS LLC
The independent adviser-owned firm, which has expanded by
hiring away from top U.S. brokerages, said it hired a team of
veteran advisers from the Guth Group at Morgan Stanley to
expand its presence in Columbus, Ohio.
TOWERS WATSON & CO
The employee benefits consultancy firm said it appointed
Keith Goodby senior investment consultant in its Insurance
Investment Advisory Group (IIAG), to focus on expanding the
company's investment services to insurance companies.
BROWN SHIPLEY
The private bank appointed David Thompson as private client
director in its London office. Thompson joined from Coutts, the
wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group, where
he was leading the sports and entertainment business.
SBERBANK CIB
The corporate and investment banking business of Russia's
largest bank, Sberbank, appointed Igor Ushakov and
Vadim Marchuk as M&A investment banking directors.
AVIVA INVESTORS
The asset management business of Aviva Plc appointed
Katherine Wade to its equity investment team.
ETONIEN LLC
The provider of interim CFO and interim controller services
said it appointed Melissa Fulmer as managing director for its
Woodland Hills office. Fulmer succeeds Brett Davis, who has
taken a new role in the company's corporate headquarters at El
Segundo, California, as managing director of national
operations.
Prior to joining the company, Fulmer oversaw business
development at a global professional services firm.
