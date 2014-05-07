(Adds Geller, Grupo BTG Pactual)

May 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MAN GROUP PLC

Former head of proprietary trading at Goldman Sachs Group Inc Pierre-Henri Flamand has joined the listed UK hedge fund as a senior portfolio manager, the company said on Wednesday.

GOLDMAN SACHS

The U.S. investment bank will relocate John Mahoney to Hong Kong to become head of its financial institutions unit in the Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, a bank spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The bank has appointed veteran traders John Anderson and Michael Camacho as co-heads of its commodities business, replacing Blythe Masters, as it prepares to sell its physical commodities business.

MERRILL LYNCH

A team of Merrill Lynch advisers in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, whose senior member has been with the firm for more than 40 years, left last Friday to set up an independent firm. Merrill Lynch is owned by Bank of America

SUFFOLK LIFE

The UK-based provider and administrator of specialist pension products appointed Paul Evans new pension technical manager.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management firm appointed Jean-Louis Scandella Head of Equities, based in London.

GELLER & CO

The wealth management firm said it appointed Christopher Schumacher a director and client relationship manager. The firm said Schumacher will be responsible for developing customized wealth advisory and money management services for clients.

Schumacher joins from Solaris Alternative Asset Management, where he was a director responsible for business development and for providing fixed income analysis and risk management.

GRUPO BTG PACTUAL SA

The Brazilian investment bank has appointed Henry Walsh head of coffee and cotton trading, sources familiar with the matter said. Walsh was previously global head of commodities at National Australia Bank and will be based in London in his new role. (Compiled by Avik Das and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)