(Adds Deutsche Bank, Canaccord Genuity, Wells Fargo Advisors, DDJ Capital Management)

May 8 The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MARSH & MCLENNAN CO INC

The insurance broker appointed Rawden Leigh vice president within the financial services division of its financial and professional (FINPRO) practice. Leigh joins from privately owned insurance broker Lockton, where he was lead client manager in the alternative asset team.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank said it appointed four senior executives to its fixed income and currencies (FIC) business, within corporate banking & securities (CB&S), in New York.

Aaron Elliott joins as a managing director and credit desk analyst. He joins from Citigroup, where he was managing director and head of European financials credit analysis.

Jeff Horan joins as a director in investment grade credit trading. He joins from Goldman Sachs where he was a senior credit trader.

Mike Weir joins as a director and U.S. par loan trader. Previously he ran the loan trading desk at Citadel Securities.

Daniel Znaty joins as a director in credit sales. He joins from Barclays, where he spent seven years in credit sales.

CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC

The wealth management company said it appointed Mark Palmer as vice chairman in investment banking with a focus on mining M&A. Palmer joins from UBS where he was head of the EMEA metals and mining team.

WELLS FARGO ADVISORS

The brokerage firm said it named Jim Johnson as senior vice president - complex manager of Wells Fargo Advisors Boulder, Northern Colorado complex. Prior to this, Johnson managed Wells Fargo Advisors' Lake Forest and Skokie Complex in Illinois.

DDJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The investment management company said it appointed Laura Zink as a director of client service. Prior to this, Zink served as a relationship manager at Standish Mellon Asset Management. (Compiled by Avik Das and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)