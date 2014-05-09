(Adds Axis Capital, Ziraat Bank, HSBC Global Asset Management, Stifel)

May 9 The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Friday.

MITSUBISHI UFJ SECURITIES INTERNATIONAL (MUSI)

The investment banking arm of Japan's biggest bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), said it appointed Jonathan Segal Head of Middle East and Africa debt capital markets. Segal will join in June.

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD

The provider of risk transfer products and services said Joe England has been appointed chief underwriting officer, international division at AXIS Insurance. England will report to Mark Gregory, chief executive of the international division, AXIS Insurance.

The company said England will retain his position as both the CEO and CUO of AXIS Specialty Europe SE.

ZIRAAT BANK

Turkey's Ziraat Bank said on Friday board member Suleyman Aslan, a former chief executive of fellow state-owned lender Halkbank who was detained earlier this year in a corruption probe, has resigned after just over a month in the role.

HSBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The company said on Friday it had appointed Ernst Osiander as head of its global bond team in London. He replaces Guy Dunham, who handed over his fund responsibilities in January and has since left the firm, it said in a statement. Osiander's team manages the group's global and sterling fixed income portfolios.

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP

The financial sercices company said on Friday it hired two team of advisers from Wells Fargo & Co and UBS AG to open new private client group offices. Paul Vidovich, Gregory Gonzales, Rob Mitchell, Jacqueline Wieland, Phillip Joyce and Michael Planning joins Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc's office in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Park B. Smith, W. Hampton Avant, Lucinda Shields and Barre McLeod Butler joins Stifel's office in Charleston and Columbia, South Carolina from UBS Financial Services. (Compiled by Avik Das and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)