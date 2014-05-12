(Adds Schroders, U.S. Bancorp Investments)
NASDAQ OMX GROUP INC
The transatlantic exchange operator said Adena Friedman will
rejoin the company as president of global corporate and
information technology solutions.
KPMG
The head of KPMG in the Netherlands resigned on Monday, KPMG
said in a statement, less than a month after authorities
launched a criminal investigation into a joint venture involving
the accounting firm. Jurgen van Breukelen said he was stepping
down to enable the company to break from "the recent past of
misjudgments and errors".
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Deutsche Bank's head of electronic forex trading systems has
left, Germany's biggest lender said on Sunday, confirming a
report in German magazine Der Spiegel. The bank said Robert
Mandeno had retired.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The bank's asset management unit appointed Mark Carlile as
head of Australia strategic relationships for the funds
business. Carlile joins from Vanguard Investments where he was
national manager, key accounts research and platform.
BOSTON PRIVATE BANK & TRUST CO
The bank appointed Taylor Morrison as a vice-president in
the wealth management & trust group. Prior to joining the firm,
Morrison was a vice-president at U.S. Trust where he served as a
private client manager.
DOUBLELINE CAPITAL
The bond management firm run by Jeffrey Gundlach said it had
hired its second employee from rival Pimco. Gheorghe Rotar, Jr.
has joined DoubleLine as a mutual fund operations specialist and
will report to Patrick Townzen, manager of operations at
DoubleLine.
MERCURIA
Fast-growing Swiss trading house Mercuria has hired a former
top executive from Goldman Sachs to run its global commodities
trading. A high level Mercuria source told Reuters Magid
Shenouda, who was co-head of commodities for Goldman until the
end of last year, has joined Mercuria.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager named Guy Dunham as head of global &
aggregate. Dunham joins the firm from HSBC global asset
management where he was head of global fixed income, London.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP
The bank named William Mak as head of the Asia-Pacific
region. Previously Mak was Singapore country manager and head of
south east Asia region since joining Northern Trust in July
2010.
SCHRODERS PLC
The asset manager appointed Geoff Cheetham as head of UK
institutional clients. Cheetham joins from BlackRock Inc
, where he was most recently head of Europe, the Middle
East and Africa consultants.
Schroders also hired Marc Mayer to lead its institutional
business initiatives in North America. Mayer served as the chief
executive of GMO LLC.
U.S. BANCORP INVESTMENTS
The unit of U.S. Bancorp appointed Alina Brindusescu
as a financial adviser for the Beverly Hills, California area.
Brindusescu joins from HSBS.
It also hired Gus Marzavas as a financial adviser for the
Rock River, Ohio area, Keith Hendricks for the Manitowoc,
Wisconsin area, and Robert Norman for Murfreesboro, Tennessee
area. Marzavas joins from PNC Investments, Hendricks from Bed
Bath & Beyond and Norman from Raymond James Financial Services.
(Compiled by Neha Dimri and Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore)