(Adds RBC Capital Markets, Willis North America, U.S. Bank Wealth Management)

May 15 The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

Matthew Ginsburg is the most senior banker to leave Barclays Asia Pacific this month as the lender scaled back its investment banking business to focus instead on U.S. and British clients as well as advising on deals and selling products such as government bonds.

ARAB BANKING CORP

The Bahrain-based lender appointed Brendon Hopkins as group chief financial officer, replacing retiring incumbent Roy Gardner. The appointment of Hopkins, who spent 18 years at Standard Chartered including as chief executive for Europe, will be effective as of June 1.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The corporate and investment banking arm of RBC hired Sasson Darwish as a managing director in the U.S. Technology group. Prior to joining RBC, Darwish was managing partner of DS Advisory Group, a technology and new media advisory boutique.

WILLIS NORTH AMERICA

The unit of Willis Group Holdings appointed Gregory Martens as EVP, Human Capital Practice Leader - Midwest Region, Willis North America. Martens has served as Human Capital Practice Leader of Willis's Chicago and Illinois operations since 2010.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The company, which provides wealth management services, appointed Thomas Vercauteren as personal trust relationship manager for The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank. Before joining U.S. Bank, Vercauteren worked as a relationship manager for Trust Point Inc.

(Compiled by Neha Dimri and Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore)